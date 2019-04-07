phxg
on April 7th, 2019
Great product, I use it daily and well priced.
from Social CBDon April 18th, 2019
Thank you for the feedback!
The purest extract available, without any taste. These unflavored tinctures are the perfect addition to your food, drink or apply directly under the tongue. Convenient and discreet Tasteless Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract and fractionated coconut oil (MCT).
