 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Unflavored Drops

Unflavored Drops

by Social CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Social CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Unflavored Drops

$65.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The purest extract available, without any taste. These unflavored tinctures are the perfect addition to your food, drink or apply directly under the tongue. Convenient and discreet Tasteless Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract and fractionated coconut oil (MCT).

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

phxg

Great product, I use it daily and well priced.

from Social CBDon April 18th, 2019

Thank you for the feedback!

About this brand

Social CBD Logo
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health. We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.