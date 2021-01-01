Loading…
Unflavored Drops 2000mg

by Social CBD
About this product

The purest extract available, without any taste. These unflavored tinctures are the perfect addition to your food, drink or apply directly under the tongue.

Convenient and discreet
Tasteless

Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract and fractionated coconut oil (MCT).
About this brand

Social CBD
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health.

We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.