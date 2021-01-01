 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemonhead OG
Hybrid

Lemonhead OG

by Sol Flower

Write a review
Sol Flower Cannabis Flower Lemonhead OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Sol Flower Logo

About this strain

Lemonhead OG

Lemonhead OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.   

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review