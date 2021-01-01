 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mandarin Dreams
Hybrid

Mandarin Dreams

by Sol Flower

Write a review
Sol Flower Cannabis Flower Mandarin Dreams

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Sol Flower Logo

About this strain

Mandarin Dreams

Mandarin Dreams
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review