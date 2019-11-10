mrjcblue
This stuff packs a punch. Starts to really express sedative-like effects quicker in me than many other sativas..real dreamy and on the relaxing side but as long as I didnt smoke heavy it allows me to do what I need to do......eventually. A sativa fanatic would like its effects over any indica for sure but there are many sativas I would choose over this (if the quality was equal that is, quality is the biggest determining factor and its independent and can vary wildly between bags of any particualar strain or grower and even between different batches of the same strain from a particular producer).