Berry Haze

by Solstice

About this product

Berry Haze is unique in comparison to other sativa on the shelf. These small and dense buds are packed with punch and lingering effects will surely take you on a rollercoaster of a high. With a strong Haze background bringing all energy, evenly balanced with the mellow and calming effects from blueberry.

mrjcblue

This stuff packs a punch. Starts to really express sedative-like effects quicker in me than many other sativas..real dreamy and on the relaxing side but as long as I didnt smoke heavy it allows me to do what I need to do......eventually. A sativa fanatic would like its effects over any indica for sure but there are many sativas I would choose over this (if the quality was equal that is, quality is the biggest determining factor and its independent and can vary wildly between bags of any particualar strain or grower and even between different batches of the same strain from a particular producer).

About this brand

It is a time of great change for cannabis in Washington State and across the country. When we founded Solstice in early 2011, our goal was to establish a legitimate and consistent source of cannabis for access points that struggled to offer either. We believe strongly in the medicinal and wellness applications of cannabis but decided that if the industry continued to call duffel bags full of garage grown cannabis “medicine” the image would never change. In the spring of 2011 we helped author the collective garden model that still acts as the model for safe access today. In August of that same year, we incorporated and began our journey as the first commercial cannabis production company the state had ever seen. From inception our goal has been to present the plant in the most beautiful way possible; to search far and wide for the best varieties; to cultivate them in an environmentally responsible way; to test, breed, and develop varieties in search of different specific applications; to be a positive participant in the communities we operate and provide a new message for cannabis. The culmination of these convictions is laid out below in our brand tenants.