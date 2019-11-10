 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tasty Waves

by Solstice

About this product

Oozing with flavor of hops and bitter flowers, Tasty Waves packs a punch. Its parents The White, Triangle Kush and a smidge Afghan Landrace M10 provide a very intense, narcotic and full body effect surely to wash away any bad day.

mrjcblue

An eigth came as one big dense bud with the tiniest stem in it, the flower had similar texture as the soft part of popcorn and was sticky and fragrent, very sticky! The pungent aroma filled the entire room as i cut it up wity my tiny surgical steel scissors to the point that it resembled the smell of the old medical shops within a few armlengths from me... The high was heavy but i didnt fall victim to couchlock or sedation which is a nice change from my normal experiece with indicas and indica hybrids...I buy them sometimes as sleeping medication because just an indica hybrid usually knocks me out, let alone a heavy indica...This allowed me to enjoy my movie before allowing me to drift to sleep as soon as I wanted to. Its an indica i would buy again...but it being on sale would increase the odds I would get it....

It is a time of great change for cannabis in Washington State and across the country. When we founded Solstice in early 2011, our goal was to establish a legitimate and consistent source of cannabis for access points that struggled to offer either. We believe strongly in the medicinal and wellness applications of cannabis but decided that if the industry continued to call duffel bags full of garage grown cannabis “medicine” the image would never change. In the spring of 2011 we helped author the collective garden model that still acts as the model for safe access today. In August of that same year, we incorporated and began our journey as the first commercial cannabis production company the state had ever seen. From inception our goal has been to present the plant in the most beautiful way possible; to search far and wide for the best varieties; to cultivate them in an environmentally responsible way; to test, breed, and develop varieties in search of different specific applications; to be a positive participant in the communities we operate and provide a new message for cannabis. The culmination of these convictions is laid out below in our brand tenants.