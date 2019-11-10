Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Oozing with flavor of hops and bitter flowers, Tasty Waves packs a punch. Its parents The White, Triangle Kush and a smidge Afghan Landrace M10 provide a very intense, narcotic and full body effect surely to wash away any bad day.
on November 10th, 2019
An eigth came as one big dense bud with the tiniest stem in it, the flower had similar texture as the soft part of popcorn and was sticky and fragrent, very sticky! The pungent aroma filled the entire room as i cut it up wity my tiny surgical steel scissors to the point that it resembled the smell of the old medical shops within a few armlengths from me... The high was heavy but i didnt fall victim to couchlock or sedation which is a nice change from my normal experiece with indicas and indica hybrids...I buy them sometimes as sleeping medication because just an indica hybrid usually knocks me out, let alone a heavy indica...This allowed me to enjoy my movie before allowing me to drift to sleep as soon as I wanted to. Its an indica i would buy again...but it being on sale would increase the odds I would get it....