Soothe™ 125mg puff

by soothe

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Our highly concentrated, ultra-pure CBD oil is infused with organically derived terpenes, for amazingly smooth natural flavor. Soothe™ CBD provides a balancing effect that facilitates a fuller and more rejuvenated lifestyle. - 125 mg of Full Spectrum Crystalline Cannabidiol (Natural, filtered and third-party lab tested) - CO2 Extracted (Maximum purity of CBD crystals) - Natural terpene blend for flavor and scent (Blueberry OG/Strawberry OG OR Agent Orange/Pineapple OG) - Non-GMO Fractionated Coconut Oil (Organic, healthy CBD oil carrier)

About this brand

Soothe is a lifestyle CBD brand optimized for those seeking a natural enhancement to their everyday life by providing a pure, high quality and easy to use products.