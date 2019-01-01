 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Soothe™ Hydrate

Soothe™ Hydrate

by soothe

Write a review
soothe Topicals Lotions Soothe™ Hydrate
soothe Topicals Lotions Soothe™ Hydrate
soothe Topicals Lotions Soothe™ Hydrate
soothe Topicals Lotions Soothe™ Hydrate
soothe Topicals Lotions Soothe™ Hydrate

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Hydrate is a powerful all-natural product utilizing collagen retinol to help improve your skin tone and appearance. Made up of an exclusive blend of ingredients designed to hydrate and moisturize your skin while minimizing fine lines and wrinkles. - 50mg of Isolate Cannabidiol (Natural, filtered and third-party tested) - CO2 Extracted (Maximum purity of CBD crystals) - Moisturizing effects - Helps prevent skin damage - Helps reverse visible signs of aging

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

soothe Logo
Soothe is a lifestyle CBD brand optimized for those seeking a natural enhancement to their everyday life by providing a pure, high quality and easy to use products.