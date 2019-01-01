About this product

Hydrate is a powerful all-natural product utilizing collagen retinol to help improve your skin tone and appearance. Made up of an exclusive blend of ingredients designed to hydrate and moisturize your skin while minimizing fine lines and wrinkles. - 50mg of Isolate Cannabidiol (Natural, filtered and third-party tested) - CO2 Extracted (Maximum purity of CBD crystals) - Moisturizing effects - Helps prevent skin damage - Helps reverse visible signs of aging