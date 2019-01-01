About this product
Soothe™ Replenish is made up of natural clinically proven ingredients such as apple stem cells, jojoba seed oil and natural hemp oil. - 50mg of Isolate Cannabidiol (Natural, filtered and third-party lab tested) - CO2 Extracted (Maximum Purity of CBD crystals) - Reduce wrinkles and fine lines - Increase longevity of skin cells - Contains apple stem cells rich in epigenetic factors.
About this brand
soothe
Soothe is a lifestyle CBD brand optimized for those seeking a natural enhancement to their everyday life by providing a pure, high quality and easy to use products.