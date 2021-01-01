Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand soothe

soothe

Soothe™ Replenish

About this product

Soothe™ Replenish is made up of natural clinically proven ingredients such as apple stem cells, jojoba seed oil and natural hemp oil.

- 50mg of Isolate Cannabidiol (Natural, filtered and third-party lab tested)
- CO2 Extracted (Maximum Purity of CBD crystals)
- Reduce wrinkles and fine lines
- Increase longevity of skin cells
- Contains apple stem cells rich in epigenetic factors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!