Soothe™ Replenish
About this product
Soothe™ Replenish is made up of natural clinically proven ingredients such as apple stem cells, jojoba seed oil and natural hemp oil.
- 50mg of Isolate Cannabidiol (Natural, filtered and third-party lab tested)
- CO2 Extracted (Maximum Purity of CBD crystals)
- Reduce wrinkles and fine lines
- Increase longevity of skin cells
- Contains apple stem cells rich in epigenetic factors.
