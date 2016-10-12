 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Flosstradamus SOURCE orb XL - Triple Coil & Coil-Less Vape Pen

Flosstradamus SOURCE orb XL - Triple Coil & Coil-Less Vape Pen

by SOURCEvapes

5.01
About this product

SOURCEvapes and FLOSSTRADAMUS, industry leaders in EDM and pioneers of Trap music, have come together to present the most powerful SOURCE orb vape pen ever released! Our "Strongest Vape Pen Ever," SOURCE orb XL is developed for elite vape pen users looking to Experience True Taste. SOURCE orb XL atomizers have twice the capacity of SOURCE orb 4 atomizers, and feature a revolutionary Variable Airflow System (VAS) with 5 Different Settings. Relish your concentrates everywhere you go with the SOURCE orb XL Travel Kit. At less than 6 inches wide and 3.5 inches high, the trim SOURCE orb XL Triple Coil Flosstradamus Travel Case contains your Flosstradamus SOURCE orb XL, SOURCE volt 30w battery, and 2 Quartz SOURCE orb XL Triple Coil Atomizers comfortably in your pocket, purse, or backpack.

1 customer review

5.01

Vairdic

I've used the Flosstradamus Orb XL for several months now as my primary vape pen. I love the air intake valve as it lets me really dictate how much concentrate I want in my mix. The adjustable temperature control is easy to use and modify on the fly. Customer service from SOURCEvapes was great too. The battery on my original pen was defective, but they fixed it over Christmas break getting me a new one asap! (I did end up buying a second battery, but that's because I tend to forget to charge due to the fact that I stand my pen up, and the charging port is on the bottom) #420sweepstakes

About this brand

SOURCEvapes® has been redefining concentrate vaporization since 2013.