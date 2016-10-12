Vairdic on March 23rd, 2017

I've used the Flosstradamus Orb XL for several months now as my primary vape pen. I love the air intake valve as it lets me really dictate how much concentrate I want in my mix. The adjustable temperature control is easy to use and modify on the fly. Customer service from SOURCEvapes was great too. The battery on my original pen was defective, but they fixed it over Christmas break getting me a new one asap! (I did end up buying a second battery, but that's because I tend to forget to charge due to the fact that I stand my pen up, and the charging port is on the bottom) #420sweepstakes