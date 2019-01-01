 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by SOURCEvapes

Better Taste. Bigger Hits. More Options. The followup to the original SOURCE orb 4, the SOURCE orb 4 model 2 is a complete upgrade over its predecessor. The new m2 features a redesigned Variable Airflow System (VAS) that provides direct top airflow for better tasting hits and bigger clouds. A new snug pull-top design replaces the magnetic lock, for a more secure connection when in your pocket. This new design allows for more customization. The Most Popular Atomizers The SOURCE orb 4 510 Attachment includes our 4 most popular atomizers (2 coilless and 2 coiled). Whether it's a Triple Coil or an American Made Quartz coilless insert, you can Experience True Taste however you want to.

SOURCEvapes® has been redefining concentrate vaporization since 2013.