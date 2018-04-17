SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$199.95MSRP
Low Temp. Huge Rips. Your Choice. Set the tone for any occasion with the best portable vaporizer, SOURCE orb 4. With 9 different 4 Series atomizers to choose from, the SOURCE orb 4 Signature Kit gives you the options to discover the perfect way for you to Experience True Taste. The patented design of the SOURCE orb 4 vaporizer pen simplifies use with a Magnetic Lock for incredibly easy way to load and reload your wax pen. Simply pull the top, load, and click close with its powerful magnets. USA Lab-Certified Products SOURCEvapes takes Quality seriously, which is why our products and materials are certified for purity in FDA-Certified labs in the USA. SOURCEvapes products are the only vape pens and Portable eNail to use real Grade 1 & 2 Titanium, Food-Grade Ceramic, and Stainless Steel 303. Full Temperature Control SOURCE volt Max is our best Temperature Control (TC) box mod, specifically designed for SOURCEvapes products, with an extended longer 15 seconds cut-off time, a temperature range from 200F - 700F, and a removable 18650 battery. This way, you can get an extra battery and never worry about running out. It has 6 distinct power modes, so you can power manually with Wattage Mode, switch to any of the 3 pre-set Temp Control modes (Titanium, Nichrome, and Stainless Steel 316), or program your own Temp Control settings (advanced users).
on April 17th, 2018
I have not found anything better tasting on a vape pen than Source's quartz atomizers. This kit let me test all the atomizers out and now I know which one to use to get the best flavor.
on February 13th, 2018
I have tried a lot of vape pens and nothing really tastes better than Source's atomizers. I particularly like the titanium coilless, its like hitting off a clean rig. You can tell they are using higher quality materials than the other vapes out there. Previously had a puffco plus but was sick of just using ceramic all the time, the ti gets a harder hit and i like the taste more.
on August 21st, 2017
I bought this premium kit and I will say that the box is nice and there are a number of atomizers that you may find useful. That said I have issues with their quality control and product performance right out of the box. Quality control - I had two atomizers that were non-functional from the get go. I called customer service to have them replaced and that was a bit of an ordeal because they didn't really seem to know how to deal with the situation. I was passed around a bit, but we eventually got it worked out and I received the replacements. Why aren't the atomizers being tested before they are put in the box? That's poor QC. Performance - My real issue is with their battery. After a week of light use - maybe 1 hour per day, the battery refused to recognize the vaporizer. The battery would turn on but that was it. I tried every single atomizer in the box but no dice. I never had the unit in my pocket or carried it around. It sat on my desk and was only moved when I was attempting to use it. Seems to me that if you are providing a quality product, you ensure that all of the components function when you ship it out. Additionally, there should be testing on the battery to ensure that it's capable of functioning over time. This thing is not cheap and to wind up with two issues on something that's brand new is unacceptable. They really need to evaluate their processes and make that battery reliable. The product may have promise but not until this company gets their act together. I would advise people not to purchase this product until they fix their issues.