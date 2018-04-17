Rensalier on August 21st, 2017

I bought this premium kit and I will say that the box is nice and there are a number of atomizers that you may find useful. That said I have issues with their quality control and product performance right out of the box. Quality control - I had two atomizers that were non-functional from the get go. I called customer service to have them replaced and that was a bit of an ordeal because they didn't really seem to know how to deal with the situation. I was passed around a bit, but we eventually got it worked out and I received the replacements. Why aren't the atomizers being tested before they are put in the box? That's poor QC. Performance - My real issue is with their battery. After a week of light use - maybe 1 hour per day, the battery refused to recognize the vaporizer. The battery would turn on but that was it. I tried every single atomizer in the box but no dice. I never had the unit in my pocket or carried it around. It sat on my desk and was only moved when I was attempting to use it. Seems to me that if you are providing a quality product, you ensure that all of the components function when you ship it out. Additionally, there should be testing on the battery to ensure that it's capable of functioning over time. This thing is not cheap and to wind up with two issues on something that's brand new is unacceptable. They really need to evaluate their processes and make that battery reliable. The product may have promise but not until this company gets their act together. I would advise people not to purchase this product until they fix their issues.