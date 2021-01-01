About this product

Low Temp. Huge Rips. Your Choice.

Set the tone for any occasion with the best portable vaporizer, SOURCE orb 4.



With 9 different 4 Series atomizers to choose from, the SOURCE orb 4 Signature Kit gives you the options to discover the perfect way for you to Experience True Taste.



The patented design of the SOURCE orb 4 vaporizer pen simplifies use with a Magnetic Lock for incredibly easy way to load and reload your wax pen. Simply pull the top, load, and click close with its powerful magnets.



USA Lab-Certified Products

SOURCEvapes takes Quality seriously, which is why our products and materials are certified for purity in FDA-Certified labs in the USA.



SOURCEvapes products are the only vape pens and Portable eNail to use real Grade 1 & 2 Titanium, Food-Grade Ceramic, and Stainless Steel 303.



Full Temperature Control

SOURCE volt Max is our best Temperature Control (TC) box mod, specifically designed for SOURCEvapes products, with an extended longer 15 seconds cut-off time, a temperature range from 200F - 700F, and a removable 18650 battery. This way, you can get an extra battery and never worry about running out.



It has 6 distinct power modes, so you can power manually with Wattage Mode, switch to any of the 3 pre-set Temp Control modes (Titanium, Nichrome, and Stainless Steel 316), or program your own Temp Control settings (advanced users).