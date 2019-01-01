 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. SV Eternal Quartz - 10mm American-made Quartz Vape Pen & eRig Bowl

SV Eternal Quartz - 10mm American-made Quartz Vape Pen & eRig Bowl

by SOURCEvapes

$27.95MSRP

About this product

American Quartz in Vape Pens & eNails We've teamed up with Eternal Quartz to deliver American Quartz buckets for SOURCE nail atomizers, and the 10mm size can be used in our SOURCE orb 4, SOURCE slim 4, SOURCE orb XL, and SOURCE slim XL vape pens, as well as SOURCE nail XL portable eNail. You can Experience True Taste and replace the buckets included in your quartz coilless atomizer, with these quartz inserts Made in the USA. Quartz Inserts You can also use your quartz buckets as "Quartz Inserts" and stack them inside each other, for even lower temperature flavorful hits.

About this brand

SOURCEvapes® has been redefining concentrate vaporization since 2013.