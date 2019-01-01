Black Label Reserve OG - Indica THCa Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Black Label Reserve OG - Indica THCa Infused Pre-Roll 1g by Space Coyote
Space Coyote
On one galactic night in Joshua Tree with a meteor shower overhead (yes, this is a true story), Space Coyote was born. Is this a new product category? No. Is it a really ingenious name? Yes, definitely. But what was truly born out of that fateful night was the search to source the best ingredients from the most passionate producers and bring it to you at an out of this world price.