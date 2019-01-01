Space Coyote
CLASSIC, ALWAYS Delicious
About Space Coyote
On one galactic night in Joshua Tree with a meteor shower overhead (yes, this is a true story), Space Coyote was born. Is this a new product category? No. Is it a really ingenious name? Yes, definitely. But what was truly born out of that fateful night was the search to source the best ingredients from the most passionate producers and bring it to you at an out of this world price.
