 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Space Coyote

Space Coyote

CLASSIC, ALWAYS Delicious

About Space Coyote

On one galactic night in Joshua Tree with a meteor shower overhead (yes, this is a true story), Space Coyote was born. Is this a new product category? No. Is it a really ingenious name? Yes, definitely. But what was truly born out of that fateful night was the search to source the best ingredients from the most passionate producers and bring it to you at an out of this world price.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Pre-rolls

more products

Available in

United States, California