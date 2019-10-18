 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Transdermal Patch | Relief | 60mg CBD

Transdermal Patch | Relief | 60mg CBD

by Specktra CBD

About this product

We've formulated this Patch with 60mg of Full Spectrum CBD, transdermal delivery, organic essential oils, and organic aloe vera for maximum pain relief. We're the first patch to be not only affordable but also with MORE CBD (60mg) and MORE natural pain-relieving compounds. Fast-acting, waterproof, and discreet, you just have to stick it, forget it and get back to a pain-free life for up to 4 days. Long-lasting with up to 96 hours of constant relief Waterproof and discreet Formulated with organic essential oils, aloe vera, and full-spectrum CBD Additive-free and hypoallergenic Quick effects thanks to the transdermal delivery - CBD is directly absorbed in the bloodstream

I love this CBD patch! Ive tried a lot of different kinds and this one not only wasnt irritating, it stayed on and it provided incredible results for the entire time it was on! Highly recommend!

These are amazing. I had a sprained ankle after a rugby game and placed the patch on my ankle and it felt so much better after 2 days. The patch was not annoying at all and stayed even after my shower. I just ordered a 10-pack! Highly recommended.

Specktra is a nutraceutical company specialized in developing CBD formulas for targeted health benefits. Our formulas combine full-spectrum CBD rich hemp extract and a well-researched balance of organic essential oils, terpenes, and phytocannabinoids for maximum therapeutic relief and an incredible taste! In an industry filled with questionable practices, we are committed to doing things differently. We never cut corners. Our products are rigorously third-party lab tested to ensure utmost purity, consistency, and quality. We believe that people have the right to the highest quality CBD products. That's why we also only use clean, natural, and organic ingredients. No harmful ingredients. Ever. CBD has changed our lives from helping sleep better to easing off the pain after an injury. We're on a mission to create the most effective CBD formulas to help as many people benefit from natural relief. At Specktra, we put your health and happiness at the core of everything we do.