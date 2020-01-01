Specktra is a nutraceutical company specialized in developing CBD formulas for targeted health benefits. Our formulas combine full-spectrum CBD rich hemp extract and a well-researched balance of organic essential oils, terpenes, and phytocannabinoids for maximum therapeutic relief and an incredible taste! In an industry filled with questionable practices, we are committed to doing things differently. We never cut corners. Our products are rigorously third-party lab tested to ensure utmost purity, consistency, and quality. We believe that people have the right to the highest quality CBD products. That's why we also only use clean, natural, and organic ingredients. No harmful ingredients. Ever. CBD has changed our lives from helping sleep better to easing off the pain after an injury. We're on a mission to create the most effective CBD formulas to help as many people benefit from natural relief. At Specktra, we put your health and happiness at the core of everything we do.