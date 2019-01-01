About this product

The Roor Tech TFR Recycler is one of the smoothest pieces you will ever smoke out of. Carrying the reputation of Roor Tech''s years of smoking innovation and fluid dynamics, this hand made rig is designed to cool smoke as it enters while still maintaining a powerful hit with minimal drag. Featuring an inline perc within the main chamber, the smoke is sent through the side arm and main entry simultaneously causing the smoke to circulate. In effect this cools the smoke and re-percolates, further enhancing the smoothness of the smoke or vapor. With a bib style mouthpiece, it easily creates full suction and assures that the smoke is recycled thoroughly and not prematurely let out of the piece. The decal on this oil rig comes in Orange. This piece is crafted in Roor's Corona, California facilities to Roor Tech's highest standards and includes a quartz nail from Roor.