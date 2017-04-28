 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sativa Fruit Chews

Sativa Fruit Chews

by SPOT by Botanica Seattle

Skip to Reviews
5.01
SPOT by Botanica Seattle Edibles Candy Sativa Fruit Chews

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Just like everything we do here at botanicaSEATTLE, our new fruit chews are made from scratch, by hand, with lots of love. These are old-fashioned, hand-pulled taffies, made with all-natural ingredients and real butter for delicious flavor and a lovely soft texture. 60mg THC total. 6 servings | 10mg THC each.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

SPOT by Botanica Seattle Logo
SPOT offers a wide range of quality cannabis infused edible products in a variety of potency levels, in sativa, indica, hybrid and cbd options, allowing you to customize your experience. Find your SPOT SPOT offers a wide range of quality cannabis infused edible products in a variety of potency levels, in sativa, indica, hybrid and cbd options, allowing you to customize your experience. Everything is made naturally from scratch and by hand. Our expert bakers and chocolatiers measure, mix, expertly prepare and package our edibles every day in our Seattle bakery. At SPOT we appreciate that Cannabis can inspire a myriad of experiences and much of that depends on the user. We are committed to giving you the broadest of choices, and doing it really, really well. Whether you want to consume cannabis as a beginner or an expert, SPOT gives you a reliably safer, more enjoyable and tastier experience.