SPOT offers a wide range of quality cannabis infused edible products in a variety of potency levels, in sativa, indica, hybrid and cbd options, allowing you to customize your experience. Everything is made naturally from scratch and by hand. Our expert bakers and chocolatiers measure, mix, expertly prepare and package our edibles every day in our Seattle bakery. At SPOT we appreciate that Cannabis can inspire a myriad of experiences and much of that depends on the user. We are committed to giving you the broadest of choices, and doing it really, really well. Whether you want to consume cannabis as a beginner or an expert, SPOT gives you a reliably safer, more enjoyable and tastier experience.