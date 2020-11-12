 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Sprinkle THC Dissolvable Supplement: Purely Simple 10 mg THC

Sprinkle THC Dissolvable Supplement: Purely Simple 10 mg THC

by Sprinkle

Write a review
Sprinkle Edibles Beverages Sprinkle THC Dissolvable Supplement: Purely Simple 10 mg THC
Sprinkle Edibles Beverages Sprinkle THC Dissolvable Supplement: Purely Simple 10 mg THC
Sprinkle Edibles Beverages Sprinkle THC Dissolvable Supplement: Purely Simple 10 mg THC
Sprinkle Edibles Beverages Sprinkle THC Dissolvable Supplement: Purely Simple 10 mg THC
Sprinkle Edibles Beverages Sprinkle THC Dissolvable Supplement: Purely Simple 10 mg THC

$28.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sprinkle dissolvables are flavorless, odorless single-serve powder packets filled with precisely dosed Nitro THC﻿™ cannabinoids. Mix into water, juice, coffee, protein shakes, guacamole or salad dressing. Sprinkle onto pizza, tacos, pancakes, or incorporate into your favorite baking recipe or side dish. With Sprinkle, enjoy your favorite food & beverages on-the-go, or at home relaxing. You’ll find no “grassy” flavors or oil residue, all while getting consistent and fast-acting effects, each and every time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sprinkle Logo
Sprinkle dissolvables were created to allow consumers to focus on the best parts of their day without worrying about the worst. Powered by Vantage Biosciences Nitro THC﻿™, Sprinkle effects can be felt in as little as 10 minutes. Enjoy it with just about any beverage or food.