Stache Quartz Swabs
Stache Products
About this product
The 300 pack Stache Quartz Swab kit contains swabs made from 100% pure quality cotton with dual purpose tips and thick durable handle for easy cleaning. These swabs are designed to get into those hard to reach areas and keep your quartz clean. For best results, clean your quartz after each use.
About this brand
Stache Products
Stache is a design company consisting of a dedicated group of individuals whose mission is to create innovative designs that will revolutionize the industry while always keeping the customer in mind first. Our team is built of supportive members that believe in Stache and the products we design.
