Neilstrong12
on June 21st, 2019
It's cheap but very useful..
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$59.99MSRP
Highlights: - Height: 11.5 inches - Width: 3.5 inches base - Joint size: 14mm - Female joint - Nucleus bong - Ashcatcher bowl - 18mm to 14mm downstem - Clear glass - Colored glass - Removable downstem - Ice catcher - 45 degree - Flared mouthpiece - Choice of color accents
on June 21st, 2019
It's cheap but very useful..