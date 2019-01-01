About this product
Highlights: - Mini handheld piece - Travel-ready - Marble piece prevents the pipe from rolling - Thick glass - Sleek Grav Labs logo - Clear glass - Colored glass - Choose from assorted colors * Decal colors may vary, glass color is guaranteed. Simple to use and super portable, the Grav Labs taster chillum is your go-to travel pipe. This piece is an economical choice that doesn't compromise on quality. Conveniently designed with a glass marble for stabilizing the pipe on flat surfaces. Choose from a wide variety of colors!
