Marifrance64
on June 24th, 2019
High-quality glass and everything looks exactly like the picture I am very happy with my purchase.
Highlights: - Height: 13 inches - Joint size: 14mm female - 5mm Thick Glass - 8 Arm Tree Perc - 4.5 Inch Downstem - 14mm Female Joint - 14mm Male Bowl - 3 Pinch Icecatcher - 5 inches Base - Colored Glass Accents - Flared Mouthpiece - Glass Decal - American Made Glass - 2lb Net Weight
