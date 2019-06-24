Marilyn43
on June 24th, 2019
Good quality and Good service.
$179.99MSRP
Highlights: - Height: 16 inches - Base Width: 4 inches - Joint Size: Rubber grommet female - Do not clean this with hot water or chemicals, it will ruin the pipe! - Primitive Pipes bong - Hand carved - Includes marble bowl - Beeswax lining - 45 degree female joint - Silicone downstem included - Bowl colors may vary - Removable downstem - Straight tube - Deep bowl for smooth draws - Choice of design * Do not clean this with hot water or chemicals, it will ruin the pipe!
