About this product
The taster is Jane West's collaborative one-hitter design, made by Grav Labs. This is a discreet, on-the-go pipe which can easily fit inside your pocket or bag. The newest color scheme to the Jane West collection, cloud white has become a fan favorite. Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the pipe is a concealable 3 inches long, conveniently sized for low profile use. Highlights: - Length: 3 inches - 12 x 2 mm borosilicate glass tubing - Roll-stop feet to prevent spills - Reinforced, angle tooled mouth and bowl - Premium colored glass - Ergonomic grip - Sleek white Jane West decal - Designed by Jane West, manufactured by Grav Labs About Jane West: Jane West’s eponymous cannabis-focused lifestyle brand is designed to make the plant’s incredible benefits accessible to everyday women. Led by the high-profile personality behind Edible Events and Women Grow, Jane West continues to shift the cannabis paradigm with a curated collection of thoughtfully designed accessories, home goods, brand collaborations, and lifestyle content that elevate the user experience.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.