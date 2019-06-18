Emjaye12
on June 18th, 2019
My lil hitter is perfect for me. Love the color and feel. Easy to load, smoke and clean. Perfect.☺
Highlights: - Length: 3.5 inches - Spoon - Side carb hole - Frosted glass - Colored glass - Mini - Deep bowl - Thick glass - Texture changes with touch - Choice of color
on June 18th, 2019
