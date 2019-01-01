 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
4" Double Bowls Glass Owl Spoon

by Stash Lab Technologies

About this product

Knowledge is power, and power is ripping the one and only double bowl owl spoon! This handpipe comes from our friends at Glassheads and is made with the highest quality borosilicate glass. Choose from your choice of 3 unique color styles all finished with an intricate rake pattern. The double bowls allow for extra large draws. Dedicated to animal lovers, this glass piece is sure to be a hoot! Highlights: - Length: 4 inches - Two bowls for dry herb - Colorful owl themed pipe - Multi-color rake pattern - Made in the USA - 3 unique color options - High quality worked glass - Thick borosilicate glass - Carb on left side - Portable pipe - Intricate details and color

About this brand

At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!