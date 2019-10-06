lebroniris
on October 6th, 2019
When you mean dry do you mean “flower”? Just asking I’m a beginner.
Highlights: - Height: 5.5 inches - Nucleus dry herb vaporizer - Adjustable temperature - Durable design - Mouthpiece covers - Metal screens - Rechargeable battery - Cleaning tool - User manual - One minute safety turn-off - Choice of color - Direct draw vaporizer - Digital vaporizer - Portable vaporizer - Vape pen
on October 6th, 2019
on June 19th, 2019
Works great. Adjustable from 200-428 degrees Fahrenheit. Can change from Fahrenheit to Celsius. Decent battery. Decent chamber size. I like this vape better than my gpen pro.
on May 7th, 2019
This vape is dope. You literally can't go wrong for the price