Marilyn43
on June 21st, 2019
Pretty cute design. Best item I've bought so far.
Highlights: - Height: 8 inches - Joint size: 14mm female - Base Width: 3 inches - Intricate detailing - Glass milli - Themed glass - Worked glass - Colored glass - Bent neck - Fixed downstem - 90 Degrees joint - Polished joint
