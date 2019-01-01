About this product
Highlights: - 9 inch height - Standing 3.5 inch base width - Fixed tungsten down stem rod reinforcement - 4 sidewall facing holes - High quality thick borosilicate glass - 45 degree mouthpeice - Works like a water pipe - Clear glass with black downstem and accents - Sleek Grav logo - Dual use water pipe & dab rig! - Grav has released another tight piece, bigger and better than the original mini bubblers. Made from top quality, 50 by 5mm, borosilicate glass. This pipe features a tungsten reinforced showerhead downstem with 4 sidewall facing holes. Combining great quality with amazing value, Grav Labs delivers again.
