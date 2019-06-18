Caervin12
on June 18th, 2019
I bought two of these because my original broke (my fault; I dropped it on the floor). The fit is fine and it works without issue.
Highlights: - Joint size: 14/18mm - Female joint - Fits 14 or 18mm male joints - Glass bowl - Choice of joint size - Allows use of dry herbs with dab rigs - Bubble design - Clear glass
