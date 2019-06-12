Neilstrong12
on June 12th, 2019
Perfect for carrying around, small, discreet and good quality
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$19.99MSRP
Highlights: - Dimensions: 3" (L) x 3/4" (W) x 5/8" (H) - Can be used with or without a 5/8" screen - Swivel lid prevents spills - Nickel plated brass bowl - Winding design visible airway - Domestic hardwood composition - Removable cover for easy cleaning - Proudly made in the USA - Polycarbonate insert removes for easy cleaning - Monkey pipe logo engraved - Pocket-sized - For dry herbs - Choice of wood finish
on June 12th, 2019
Perfect for carrying around, small, discreet and good quality