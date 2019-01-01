About this product
Highlights: - Dank tools e-nail - 100-999 degrees fahrenheit temperature range - 110V 100W kevlar heating coil with A 5-pin XLR plug - 16mm coil compatibility measuring 4'4" In length - Digital display variable temperature control - Does not include e-nail - Durable 8.5" X 11" X 3.7" case - Includes an adjustable 4' nylon carrying strap - Portable e-nail and storage carrying case - Thickly lined foam interior - UL 250V power cord measuring 5' In length - Unit "Auto-Set" to reach desired 710-degree low temp - Available In orange and black
