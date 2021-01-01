About this product
Highlights:
- Dank tools e-nail
- 100-999 degrees fahrenheit temperature range
- 110V 100W kevlar heating coil with A 5-pin XLR plug
- 16mm coil compatibility measuring 4'4" In length
- Digital display variable temperature control
- Does not include e-nail
- Durable 8.5" X 11" X 3.7" case
- Includes an adjustable 4' nylon carrying strap
- Portable e-nail and storage carrying case
- Thickly lined foam interior
- UL 250V power cord measuring 5' In length
- Unit "Auto-Set" to reach desired 710-degree low temp
- Available In orange and black
- Dank tools e-nail
- 100-999 degrees fahrenheit temperature range
- 110V 100W kevlar heating coil with A 5-pin XLR plug
- 16mm coil compatibility measuring 4'4" In length
- Digital display variable temperature control
- Does not include e-nail
- Durable 8.5" X 11" X 3.7" case
- Includes an adjustable 4' nylon carrying strap
- Portable e-nail and storage carrying case
- Thickly lined foam interior
- UL 250V power cord measuring 5' In length
- Unit "Auto-Set" to reach desired 710-degree low temp
- Available In orange and black
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!