 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. 11" Freestanding Glass Gandalf Pipe- Clear

11" Freestanding Glass Gandalf Pipe- Clear

by Stash Lab Technologies

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Pipes 11" Freestanding Glass Gandalf Pipe- Clear
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Pipes 11" Freestanding Glass Gandalf Pipe- Clear
Stash Lab Technologies Smoking Pipes 11" Freestanding Glass Gandalf Pipe- Clear

$25.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This magical Gandalf pipe takes the classic Sherlock pipe to a new level, and is sure to bring out your inner wizard. Beautifully crafted in Savannah, Georgia, this worked piece is flattened on the bottom of the bowl, preventing tipping between use. It is surly a sophisticated pipe, measuring a total of 11 inches in length! Highlights: - Easy to clean - Carb hole on the left side of the bowl - Made for dry herbs - Deep bowl for full draws - Made from quality borosilicate glass - Made in the U.S.A. - Freestanding - Unmarked glass - Thick glass

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

Stash Lab Technologies Logo
At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!