"LEVO" 2 (II) Oil & Butter Infusion Machine 5 Colors + Built-In Decarboxylator
$349.99MSRP
About this product
The new standard of oil infusion, the LEVO extractor works with a variety of oils, butter, and herbs! The simplistic design fits in well on a kitchen counter, fitted with a child-lock safety button, sleek touchscreen + dishwasher safe components. Choose your strength and strain with complete control over your ingredients! The most innovative oil infuser on the market! Highlights: - Choose your strength (and strain!) - Gentle stirring doesn't aerate ingredients, increasing shelf life - No solvents, additives or emulsifiers required - Complete control over your ingredients - Small batch (minimum of 5 oz and maximum of 16 oz per infusion) - Child lock for added safety - Magnetic laboratory stirring allows for efficient infusing - Dishwasher safe components - Precise time and temperature controls - Capacitive touchscreen - Instruction manual included - Automatic dispensing & filtration (no more messy straining!) - An economical choice over pre-made products
