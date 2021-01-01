The new standard of oil infusion, the LEVO extractor works with a variety of oils, butter, and herbs! The simplistic design fits in well on a kitchen counter, fitted with a child-lock safety button, sleek touchscreen + dishwasher safe components. Choose your strength and strain with complete control over your ingredients! The most innovative oil infuser on the market!



Highlights:



- Choose your strength (and strain!)

- Gentle stirring doesn't aerate ingredients, increasing shelf life

- No solvents, additives or emulsifiers required

- Complete control over your ingredients

- Small batch (minimum of 5 oz and maximum of 16 oz per infusion)

- Child lock for added safety

- Magnetic laboratory stirring allows for efficient infusing

- Dishwasher safe components

- Precise time and temperature controls

- Capacitive touchscreen

- Instruction manual included

- Automatic dispensing & filtration (no more messy straining!)

- An economical choice over pre-made products