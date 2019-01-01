 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. "Yocan Torch" Portable E-Nail

"Yocan Torch" Portable E-Nail

by Stash Lab Technologies

Write a review
Stash Lab Technologies Dabbing Nails & Attachments "Yocan Torch" Portable E-Nail
Stash Lab Technologies Dabbing Nails & Attachments "Yocan Torch" Portable E-Nail
Stash Lab Technologies Dabbing Nails & Attachments "Yocan Torch" Portable E-Nail
Stash Lab Technologies Dabbing Nails & Attachments "Yocan Torch" Portable E-Nail

$52.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Yocan Torch is a portable, domeless e-nail that provides an innovative and simple way to dab, without the use of a torch. This premium piece makes dabbing mess-free and easy-to-use, whether you are at home or on-the-go. The torch was constructed with dual chambers: one chamber holds a dual quartz atomizer (with a carb at the top for custom airflow), while the other chamber contains a removable 1100mAh battery. The torch fits in 10mm,14mm, and 18mm ground joints. The plastic adapter on the Torch can be flipped over, making the unit both male and female downstem compatible. Like other Yocan wax pens, the Torch comes with a Quartz Dual Coil. The coil ensures that each session delivers pure, smooth vapor. Torch Kit Includes: ﻿- (2x) Yocan torch quartz dual dual rod atomizer - Torch - Wax Tool - USB line - Glass tube Highlights: - Universal adapter, fits male & female downstems - No fuss, no mess, portable electronic rig - Fits 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm ground joints - 1100mAh battery for 45 draws before recharging - Pass-through charging - One-button operation - Dry herb, solid concentrate, or liquid concentrate Yocan Warranty: **Test device before loading material. Used products will not be accepted for return. Atomizers and batteries are guaranteed against manufacturing defects. Contact us within 90 days of purchase if there are manufacturing defects with the batteries or atomizers. Coils are guaranteed to not be dead on arrival. Contact us within 3 days of purchase if coil is dead upon arrival.**

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Stash Lab Technologies Logo
At Stash Lab, we offer the most innovative and unique smoking accessories on the market. We like to say 'there's a science of smoking' and that's reflected in the types of products we curate. We work closely with a select group of suppliers and manufacturers to bring our customers the highest quality glass & gadgets! We are committed to connecting the diverse and expanding smoking community with products that match a variety of needs. Our products cater to the mountain trekking, beach toking, sun-soaking smoker who relies on the most durable gear to suit their active lifestyle. You can rely on us to deliver the most reputable brands and the most reliable shopping experience. EYCE, Glassheads, Sesh Supply, Grav Labs, Marley Natural, Purr, Alpha Cat, Empire Glassworks, and Chameleon Glass are just a few of the many brands that we offer. Additionally, every U.S. order is packaged discretely, and shipped free on the same day. We are passionate about breaking the negative stereotypes that are associated with the cannabis industry, and inspire everyone to get out and smoke!