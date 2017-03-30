 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
EcoStash

by Stashlogix

About this product

The EcoStash is our mid-sized pack for on the go. Features: - Combination Lock - Customizable Padded Dividers - Charging Port - Stash Journal - 3 Medium Jars - 1 OdorPax - Labeling marker for jars - 8" L x 5.5" W x 4" H

2 customer reviews

5.02

Stashlogix1

Hi, STASHLOGIX here. Thanks for checking us out. I noticed that the product info.listed is a bit out of date. We actually include one wide-mouthed jar and one small silicone lined jar. Happy trails!

About this brand

STASHLOGIX was formed based on the principles of functionality, security, and discretion. Founded in 2014 in Boulder, Colorado, STASHLOGIX cases are designed to re-think how we store valuables, private items, firearms, tobacco products, and dangerous/addictive pharmaceuticals. One of our nation’s biggest challenges is the growing heroin epidemic, related to teens getting access to addictive prescription pharmaceuticals from the family's medicine cabinets. STASHLOGIX is the first-ever integrated combination-locking portable safe created to easily store, organize, and lock your private belongings.