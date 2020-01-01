 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Books & games
  4. Books
  5. Stash Journal

Stash Journal

by Stashlogix

Write a review
Stashlogix Books & Games Books Stash Journal

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Just like fine wines, it can be easy to forget what you like and why. The Stash Journal keeps track of your stashes. Custom designed pages allow you to easily mark and annotate what passes past your palate - what you've had, what you like, when and where you got it. This journal makes it easy to remember where you've been and what you want to pick up next!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Stashlogix Logo
STASHLOGIX was formed based on the principles of functionality, security, and discretion. Founded in 2014 in Boulder, Colorado, STASHLOGIX cases are designed to re-think how we store valuables, private items, firearms, tobacco products, and dangerous/addictive pharmaceuticals. One of our nation’s biggest challenges is the growing heroin epidemic, related to teens getting access to addictive prescription pharmaceuticals from the family's medicine cabinets. STASHLOGIX is the first-ever integrated combination-locking portable safe created to easily store, organize, and lock your private belongings.