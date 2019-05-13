HerbOregon
on May 13th, 2019
I’m an old dude who smoked oil 45 years ago. This is reminiscent of it. I smoke it and eat it. 💚
RSO is a concentrated cannabinoid oil extracted from the cannabis plant using grain alcohol. The RSO extraction process allows consumers to access a larger spectrum of active cannabinoids than found in the more traditional, raw cannabis flower consumption. RSO is a popular product among medical marijuana consumers.
