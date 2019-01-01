 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by State Flower Cannabis

Pineapple Tonic

by State Flower Cannabis

About this product

Pineapple Tonic is a high CBD strain that provides a mellow and uplifting buzz. Great for daytime medicating and when one wants to be clear-headed and relaxed. This is a popular strain for helping decrease anxiety without the heaviness of an indica. A potent scent of sweet pineapple and spice is present on the nose. With a two to one ratio of CBD to THC, this is a great strain for pain relief and mood elevation. A blend of Hawaiian Pineapple & Cannatonic, evergreen buds with pineapple aromatics. Peaceful and happy, great for a day in the park or relaxing after work.

About this brand

State Flower Cannabis
Started from the relentless pursuit to grow truly exceptional flowers, State Flower evolved from a boutique approach to cultivation into state-of-the-art operations, while maintaining an ultra-premium level of quality. As the cannabis industry transitions from its humble roots, we are proud to be leading the way into this new phase of professional standards and practices.