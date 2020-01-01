 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GenKit™

by Steep Hill Hawaii

Using a tiny snippet of a leaf sample, GenKit allows our team to identify male and CBD-rich seedlings in a matter of days. Harness the power of genetic analysis to improve cannabis breeding schedules or maximize overall cultivation efficiencies.

Steep Hill is the country’s leading cannabis science and technology firm. Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States in 2008, and now has company-owned labs in Berkeley, CA, and Seattle, WA, with licensed labs in Honolulu, HI, Columbia, MD, Las Vegas, NV, and Albuquerque, NM. Steep Hill’s core business is testing and analyzing medical and recreational marijuana to ensure compliance with public safety standards. In addition to its core business, Steep Hill is also an innovative R&D Lab that has developed and commercialized two highly-differentiated and proprietary products: the QuantaCann™ and the GenKit™.