Steep Hill is the country’s leading cannabis science and technology firm. Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States in 2008, and now has company-owned labs in Berkeley, CA, and Seattle, WA, with licensed labs in Honolulu, HI, Columbia, MD, Las Vegas, NV, and Albuquerque, NM. Steep Hill’s core business is testing and analyzing medical and recreational marijuana to ensure compliance with public safety standards. In addition to its core business, Steep Hill is also an innovative R&D Lab that has developed and commercialized two highly-differentiated and proprietary products: the QuantaCann™ and the GenKit™.