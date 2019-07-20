About this product

Why choose Steve’s Goods Blueberry CBG Oil? We have a solid record of supplying our customers with some of the most delicious CBG Oil on the market. As you know, tasting good is one thing; efficacy is another! Not a day goes by that we don’t receive kudos from someone, somewhere, who has benefited from one of our products. And Blueberry CBG Oil is among the favorites. One of the common things we notice in reviews from our customers is how many other products they’ve tried before finding the satisfaction they receive with Steve’s Goods tinctures. When products aren’t made up to quality and don’t deliver it’s hurtful in more ways than one. In addition to wasting your money, when you experience a lackluster product with inaccurate claims, you might give up CBD products altogether. The truth might be, you got a bum product, with no guarantees, and now you think it doesn’t work! But that might not be the case. You might need a quality product. Perhaps CBD or CBG, dosed according to your needs, could help you. But you have to stay curious and know your source. Our Blueberry CBG Oil delivers 20:1 CBD to CBG. It’s used by many to increase what we’re calling relaxed focus, it’s neuroprotective, and it interacts with your endocannabinoid system, unlocking receptors permitting longer lasting results from the CBD. Every batch comes with test results. We take pride in everything we do. Ingredients: 1 gram CBD/CBG wax, Blueberry OG Terpenes or Watermelon OG Terpenes, or Real Hemp Terpenes, MCT Oil, Natural Flavoring, Monk Fruit Agave, so much love!