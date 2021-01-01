Grapefruit Panda Pen 1g
About this product
A c-cell cartridge filled with premium Sticky Frog Distillate with botanical terpenes for a tasty twist!
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Grapefruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.
