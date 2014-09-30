ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 1067 reviews

Cinderella 99

aka C99, Cindy 99

Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Cinderella 99
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply “Cindy,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She’s best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields.  According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop.  Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.

Happy 61%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 54%
Energetic 51%
Creative 38%
Stress 35%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
Shiva Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Cinderella 99
First strain child
Apollo Haze
child
Second strain child
Drizella
child

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for Growing Cinderella 99 Cannabis
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Steve Buscemi, Personified Ice Cream, and Bye Bye, Alderaan
7 cannabis strains with mind-focused effects
Tips for Growing Cinderella 99 Cannabis

